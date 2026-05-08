Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Hart (thumb) is available for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

This is an expected update after Hart was upgraded to probable following shootaround. Hart could see a bump in usage Friday with OG Anunoby (hamstring) sidelined.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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