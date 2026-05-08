Josh Hart News: Good to go Friday
Hart (thumb) is available for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
This is an expected update after Hart was upgraded to probable following shootaround. Hart could see a bump in usage Friday with OG Anunoby (hamstring) sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 62 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 62 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 308 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 308 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 2810 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More