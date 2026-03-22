Josh Hart News: Good to go Sunday

Hart (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hart will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a right knee issue. With the veteran swingman back in action, Mohamed Diawara will likely see fewer minutes. Hart has averaged 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.3 minutes per game in eight March appearances.