Josh Hart News: Good to go Thursday
Hart (back) has been cleared to play in Thursday's Game 6 against Atlanta, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Hart was added to the injury report as questionable due to a lower-back contusion, but the issue isn't serious enough to prevent him from suiting up Thursday evening. He's averaging 9.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.6 minutes per game through the first five matchups of the series.
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