Hart (neck) will play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hart was banged up in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, but he's been able to shed injury designations in consecutive outings. Hart has averaged 13.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 38.6 minutes over his last eight games for the Knicks.