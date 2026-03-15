Josh Hart News: Good to go vs. Golden State
Hart (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Hart missed the Knicks' last two games due to left knee soreness. He's been given the green light to return for Sunday night's game, which will likely result in Landry Shamet reverting to a bench role. Hart has averaged 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 28.0 minutes per game in 11 outings since the All-Star break.
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