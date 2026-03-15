Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Good to go vs. Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hart (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Hart missed the Knicks' last two games due to left knee soreness. He's been given the green light to return for Sunday night's game, which will likely result in Landry Shamet reverting to a bench role. Hart has averaged 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 28.0 minutes per game in 11 outings since the All-Star break.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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