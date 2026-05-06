Josh Hart News: Heading to locker room

Hart (hand) exited Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Hart injured his left hand late in the third quarter. If he doesn't return, he will finish the contest with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes. Hart was replaced by Landry Shamet, and he should be considered questionable until the team provides an official update.