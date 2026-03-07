Josh Hart News: Hits for 18 in Friday's rout
Hart chipped in 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 142-103 win over the Nuggets.
The veteran forward briefly left the Knicks' prior game, March 4 against the Thunder, due to back trouble, but Hart didn't seem hampered by the issue as he produced his best scoring performance since Feb. 8. He's scored in double digits in 10 of his last 12 games, averaging 11.3 points, 7.2 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch.
