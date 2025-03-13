Josh Hart News: Just misses triple-double in OT win
Hart provided 11 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime victory over Portland.
While he led the Knicks in assists on the night, Hart needed one more to record his eighth triple-double of the season. The veteran forward has pulled down double-digit boards five times in nine appearances since returning in late February from a sore knee that cost him two games, averaging 12.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals during that stretch.
