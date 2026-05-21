Josh Hart News: Leads scoring attack in Game 2

Hart recorded 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 109-93 win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland.

Hart paced the Knicks in the scoring column, and while he temporarily exited the game in the third quarter after tweaking his ankle, he was cleared to return for the final period to help close out Game 2. The Villanova product enjoyed the majority of his scoring success from beyond the arc Thursday, and his five made treys marks his best effort of the postseason. Hart also excelled as a playmaker and on the defensive end, where he accounted for two of New York's five swipes.