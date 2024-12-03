Josh Hart News: Logs triple-double in victory

Hart tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-106 win over the Celtics.

Hart logged his second triple-double of the season Tuesday and his eighth in his Knicks tenure. The 29-year-old forward is now tied with Julius Randle for fourth in the franchise's leaderboard for triple-doubles, passing Mark Jackson. Hart is also averaging a career-high 5.7 assists per contest this season.