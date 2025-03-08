Josh Hart News: Massive night on glass

Hart registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds and six assists across 46 minutes during Friday's 105-95 loss to the Clippers.

The 20 boards were a career high for the 30-year-old, who had pulled down 19 on three different occasions. Hart's double-double was his 28th of the season, and he continues to see a huge workload -- he's played 40-plus minutes in seven of 13 appearances since the beginning of February, averaging 16.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 39.5 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor.