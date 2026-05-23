Josh Hart News: Nabs four steals in win

Hart posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hart matched his postseason career high in swipes, and he was a big reason New York outscored Cleveland 17-4 in fastbreak points. The Knicks are now just one win away from their first Finals appearance in 27 years.