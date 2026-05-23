Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Nabs four steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Hart posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hart matched his postseason career high in swipes, and he was a big reason New York outscored Cleveland 17-4 in fastbreak points. The Knicks are now just one win away from their first Finals appearance in 27 years.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 8
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago