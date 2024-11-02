Josh Hart News: Near double-double vs. Pistons

Hart had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 128-98 win over the Pistons.

Hart was the Knicks' second-leading rebounder Friday behind Karl-Anthony Towns (11), and the former was one board shy of logging his fourth consecutive double-double. Through the first five games of the 2024-25 campaign, Hart is averaging 14.2 points on 55.3 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 35.6 minutes per game.