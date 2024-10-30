Josh Hart News: Officially active
Hart (leg) is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Miami, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Hart was handed a questionable tag ahead of Wednesday's game due to a lower leg contusion. However, he made it through warmups without a setback and has been given the green light. Through three games, Hart is averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 33 minutes.
