Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Officially active

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Hart (leg) is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Miami, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Hart was handed a questionable tag ahead of Wednesday's game due to a lower leg contusion. However, he made it through warmups without a setback and has been given the green light. Through three games, Hart is averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 33 minutes.

