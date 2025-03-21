Josh Hart News: Posts solid line in loss

Hart ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 loss to Charlotte.

Right behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Hart has been second on the Knicks in nine-category fantasy value this season. Through 66 games, Hart is on pace to post third-round value with averages of 14.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on 53.3 percent shooting from the field while playing 37.7 minutes.