Josh Hart News: Productive across board

Hart produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-91 win over the Magic.

Hart was the total package in Sunday's win, as he recorded at least four steals for the eighth time of his career. Hart is on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats this season, posting averages of 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 36.8 minutes per contest.