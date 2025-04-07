Josh Hart News: Pulls down 10 rebounds

Hart finished Sunday's 112-98 victory over the Suns with seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Hart recorded his 37th game of the campaign with double-digit rebounds. With four games remaining in the regular season, Hart remains on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in a whopping 37.5 minutes per contest across 75 regular-season games.