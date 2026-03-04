Josh Hart News: Pulls down 12 rebounds in loss

Hart contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.

This marked Hart's 12th double-double of the season and the 118th of his career. He briefly exited Wednesday's game with a back issue but was able to return and play through it. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup in Denver. Until then, managers can operate under the assumption that no news is good news.