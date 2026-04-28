Josh Hart News: Quiet in Game 5 victory
Hart closed Tuesday's 126-97 win over the Hawks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes.
Hart was relatively quiet, continuing what has been a modest few games. After recording back-to-back double-doubles to open the series, Hart's production has declined recently. He is averaging 7.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in his past three appearances. Despite his struggles, New York now leads the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Thursday in Atlanta.
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