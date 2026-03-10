Josh Hart News: Records double-double in defeat

Hart closed Monday's 126-118 loss to the Clippers with 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes.

Hart got back on track against the Clippers, logging his 10th double-double of the season in the loss. He didn't make a significant impact in the loss to the Lakers, but he averaged a solid 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals over a four-game stretch before that game. Although the 3-year old came off the bench earlier in the season, he's been a fixture with the first unit since late November.