Josh Hart News: Returns to Game 2

Hart (ankle) returned to Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Cavaliers, per the television broadcast.

Hart tweaked his ankle after an awkward landing in the third quarter. He was observed limping after it happened and exited to the locker room. However, it's apparent Hart felt well enough to get back on the floor, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him added to the injury report ahead of Game 3 on Saturday.