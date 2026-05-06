Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Returns to Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 6:25pm

Hart (hand) returned to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus Philadelphia, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hart injured his hand late in the third quarter and briefly exited. However, it appears the 31-year-old will at least finish the contest, although he will likely undergo further testing heading into Game 3 on Friday night.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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