Josh Hart News: Returns to Wednesday's game
Hart (hand) returned to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus Philadelphia, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Hart injured his hand late in the third quarter and briefly exited. However, it appears the 31-year-old will at least finish the contest, although he will likely undergo further testing heading into Game 3 on Friday night.
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