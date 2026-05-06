Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Rips away three steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Hart notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart briefly exited Wednesday's game with a hand issue, but he was cleared to return after getting checked up in the locker room and was able to close the match, so he should be fine for Game 3 on Friday. It wasn't his best offensive outing, but Hart did a nice job on the glass and as a playmaker, and finished with a plus-five plus/minus rating in the win.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 28
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago