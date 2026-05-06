Josh Hart News: Rips away three steals in win

Hart notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart briefly exited Wednesday's game with a hand issue, but he was cleared to return after getting checked up in the locker room and was able to close the match, so he should be fine for Game 3 on Friday. It wasn't his best offensive outing, but Hart did a nice job on the glass and as a playmaker, and finished with a plus-five plus/minus rating in the win.