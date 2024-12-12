Josh Hart News: Scores season-high 21 points
Hart recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.
Hart's efficient shooting helped him post a season-high 21 points during Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals loss. The 29-year-old forward has been scorching the nets this season, recording 59.6/40.7/84.9 shooting splits. Hart continues to be one of the NBA's best rebounders, as he is averaging 8.3 boards per contest.
