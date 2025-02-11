Josh Hart News: Season-high 30 points in win
Hart closed with 30 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over the Pacers.
Hart continued to stuff the stat sheet for the Knicks on Tuesday, tallying his 24th double-double of the season to go with a season-high 30 points. Over his last six games, the 29-year-old swingman has averaged 20.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.9 minutes while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. Hart gets a favorable matchup in New York's final contest prior to the All-Star break Wednesday against the Hawks, who rank 26th in the league in opponent points per game (118.6).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now