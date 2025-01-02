Josh Hart News: Second straight triple-double
Hart amassed 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 45 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 victory over the Jazz.
Hart's breakout season in New York continues, with the 29-year-old recording a second straight triple-double in a win against Utah. He has seen a bump in minutes due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (calf), and he's making the most of those minutes while helping the Knicks extend their win streak to nine games.
