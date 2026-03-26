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Josh Hart News: Shows off defensive chops Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hart posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and five steals over 39 minutes during the Knicks' 114-103 loss to the Hornets on Thursday.

Hart made the Hornets work for their win Thursday, with the veteran forward tying a career high in steals while leading the Knicks in rebounds and finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (26 points) and OG Anunoby (17 points). Since March 1, Hart has averaged 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.4 steals over 30.0 minutes per game.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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