Josh Hart News: Strong effort in loss
Hart finished Monday's 107-106 loss to Atlanta in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes.
Hart was a bright spot for the Knicks in a close contest that saw this series get tied up. Through the opening pair of postseason games, Hart has been terrific with 13.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.0 minutes per contest.
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