Josh Hart News: Struggled in Game 2 loss

Hart recorded 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hart is known for filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis for the Knicks. However, that wasn't the case for the versatile veteran on Monday, as he made the fewest field goals among New York's starters, barely cracking double digits, which was primarily due to his trips to the free-throw line.