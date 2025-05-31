Josh Hart News: Subdued end to season

Hart racked up four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals across 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hart closed his 2024-25 campaign with a modest effort, scoring single digits for the fourth time in the past six games. After starting every game of the season, Hart moved to the bench for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals as Tom Thibodeau opted to run with a bigger lineup. While the move hadn't impacted Hart too much in terms of playing time, he was limited to just 22 minutes Saturday. Despite a heartbreaking end to the season, Hart proved himself to be a key piece for the Knicks, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers across 77 regular season games.