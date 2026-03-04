Josh Hart News: Terrific line in win

Hart totaled 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 win over Toronto.

Hart continues to contribute across the board for fantasy managers. Overall this season, he's on pace to return eighth-round per-game value in nine-category formats with 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers.