Josh Hart News: Turns in big numbers in return

Hart (knee) racked up 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 118-105 loss to the Celtics.

Hart returned Sunday following a two-game absence due to right knee patellofemoral syndrome. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't ease Hart back in, as the forward saw the second-most minutes of any of the team's nine rotation players. New York could still choose to include Hart on future injury reports, but with two full days to recover from the big workload he handled Sunday, the expectation is that he'll be ready to go Wednesday versus the 76ers.