Josh Hart News: Turns in triple-double

Hart recorded 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 126-106 victory over the Wizards.

Hart finished second on his squad in scoring behind Karl-Anthony Towns' 32-point night, though it was Hart who led the Knicks in assists and rebounds. This marks the Villanova product's third triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign and his second of December as he continues to produce in a big way for fantasy managers across the board.