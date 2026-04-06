Josh Hart News: Underwhelms in victory
Hart accumulated two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-105 victory over the Hawks.
Hart delivered arguably his worst performance of the season, continuing what has been a rough few games. In three appearances over the past week, he has averaged just 4.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, leaving him well outside the top 250 during that time. Although he remains a key piece of the rotation, given the schedule this week, Hart is someone to consider moving on from, should a hot waiver target be available.
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