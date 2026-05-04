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Josh Hart News: Well-rounded effort in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Hart chipped in eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block over 26 minutes during Monday's 137-98 victory over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart didn't have his most efficient shooting night, though he provided a well-rounded performance while playing just three quarters. The veteran wing finished second on the Knicks in rebounds and also tied the team-high mark in assists. Additionally, he led all players in steals after logging zero swipes in the previous two games. Hart and the Knicks will now look to take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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