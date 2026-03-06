Josh Hart News: Will play Friday
Hart (back) is good to go for Friday's game in Denver, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Hart tweaked his back during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he was able to play through it, and it looks like he'll continue to do so Friday evening. Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.1 steals per game on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 42 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1123 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1024 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1024 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More