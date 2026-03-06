Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hart (back) is good to go for Friday's game in Denver, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Hart tweaked his back during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he was able to play through it, and it looks like he'll continue to do so Friday evening. Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.1 steals per game on the season.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
