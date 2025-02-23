Josh Hart News: Will play Sunday

Hart (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hart missed the first two games following the All-Star break due to right knee patellofemoral syndrome, marking his first absences of the season, but he was always considered day-to-day and will return to action Sunday. Across 53 appearances this season, Hart has averaged 14.7 points while shooting a career-high 55.6 percent from the field to go along with 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.8 minutes per game.