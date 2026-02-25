Josh Minott Injury: Chance to make BKN debut Thursday

Minott (G League assignment) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Minott has been with Brooklyn's G League affiliate since being traded from Boston on Feb. 5. The 23-year-old forward could make his Nets debut Thursday night, as he's now listed as questionable for the contest. It's uncertain how large a role, if any, he'll play with the NBA club.