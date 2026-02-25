Josh Minott headshot

Josh Minott Injury: Chance to make BKN debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:14pm

Minott (G League assignment) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Minott has been with Brooklyn's G League affiliate since being traded from Boston on Feb. 5. The 23-year-old forward could make his Nets debut Thursday night, as he's now listed as questionable for the contest. It's uncertain how large a role, if any, he'll play with the NBA club.

Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Minott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Minott See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago