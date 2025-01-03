Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Minott headshot

Josh Minott Injury: Deemed questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Minott (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Minott is in jeopardy of missing his first outing since Dec. 13 due to the illness. The 22-year-old swingman has received little playing time at the NBA level, and his potential absence shouldn't affect any fantasy decisions. Over his last five games, Minott has averaged 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds across 8.6 minutes per contest.

Josh Minott
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now