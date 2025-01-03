Josh Minott Injury: Deemed questionable for Saturday

Minott (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Minott is in jeopardy of missing his first outing since Dec. 13 due to the illness. The 22-year-old swingman has received little playing time at the NBA level, and his potential absence shouldn't affect any fantasy decisions. Over his last five games, Minott has averaged 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds across 8.6 minutes per contest.