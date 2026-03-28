Josh Minott Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Minott (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento due to a left hip contusion.

Minott is tending to a hip injury that could prevent him from suiting up Sunday. The 23-year-old forward has stepped into a larger role recently, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 24 minutes spanning his last eight appearances.