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Josh Minott Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Minott (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento due to a left hip contusion.

Minott is tending to a hip injury that could prevent him from suiting up Sunday. The 23-year-old forward has stepped into a larger role recently, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 24 minutes spanning his last eight appearances.

Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets
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