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Josh Minott Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:38am

Minott (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Minott will be sidelined for his second straight contest Friday. Consider him questionable for the season finale Sunday.

Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets
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