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Josh Minott Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Minott (ankle) won't play Sunday in Toronto, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This will be Minott's third consecutive game on the inactive list. Expect more minutes for E.J. Liddell and Jalen Wilson with Minott out.

Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets
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