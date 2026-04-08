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Josh Minott Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Minott (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Minott is dealing with left ankle soreness and will miss the front end of this back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Friday in Milwaukee. The Nets will be very shorthanded in the frontcourt Thursday, so Jalen Wilson, Chaney Johnson and Ochai Agbaji could all see increased burn.

Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets
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