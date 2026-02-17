Josh Minott headshot

Josh Minott News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

The Nets assigned Minott to the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday.

Minott could be headed to the G League for a brief stint to handle some extra practice reps. The forward hasn't appeared in any of Brooklyn's last three games since coming over from Boston at the trade deadline, so Minott remains hard-pressed for fantasy relevance at this point.

Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Minott
