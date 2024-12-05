Fantasy Basketball
Josh Minott

Josh Minott News: Career-best performance Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Minott ended with 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-80 victory over the Clippers.

Minott logged more than 20 minutes in an NBA game for the first time in his career, and there's no question the second-year forward made the most of his minutes. He delivered career-high marks in points, rebounds and assists while making a huge impact off the bench. That said, Minott had appeared in just eight games prior to Wednesday's win and averaged only 6.4 minutes per game, so he's not likely to hover around the 20-minute-per-game mark all of a sudden.

Josh Minott
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
