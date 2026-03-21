Josh Minott News: Goes for 22 points in tight loss
Minott accumulated 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to New York.
Minott came close to matching the career-best 24-point output he had against the Hawks on March 12, and it's safe to say the four-year veteran is making the most of his expanded opportunities of late. Minott has logged at least 20 minutes off the bench in four of his last five appearances, a stretch in which he's posted double-digit scoring figures three times. He's averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in that five-game span.
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