Josh Minott News: Headed to bench

Minott will come off the bench for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Terance Mann will replace Minott in the first unit for Wednesday's game, in what is likely a matchup-based decision from head coach Jordi Fernandez. Minott is averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers per game with the Nets this season.