Josh Minott News: Logs 12 minutes

Minott closed Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes.

This was Minott's first game logging double-digit minutes since Jan. 25. He's been used very sparingly this season, posting averages of 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.3 minutes across 43 total appearances. He'll likely revert to an end-of-bench role after Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid served their one-game suspensions Tuesday.