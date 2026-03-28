Josh Minott News: Pops for team-high 18 in loss

Minott recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers.

The 18 points led the Nets on the night, as Minott scored in double digits for the fifth time in his last seven appearances (one start). The fourth-year forward may not get many other starting opportunities this season, especially with Noah Clowney back from a wrist injury, but Minott appears to be carving out a significant role on the second unit. During those last seven games, he's averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.7 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.4 minutes while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 51.1 percent from beyond the arc.