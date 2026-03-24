Josh Minott News: Posts 15 points in defeat
Minott ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Although Minott has averaged only 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals since the trade from Boston, the 2025 second-round pick has spiked with a few superb games. The Nets have adjusted his typical role as an anchor at the five, and it's allowed him additional starts alongside Nic Claxton, who has a firm handle on the center role.
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